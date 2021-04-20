Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Harlem

Force of tractor trailer collision leads to pedestrian death in Harlem

By
0
comments
Posted on
Wikimedia Commons

A collision between a powerful 2017 International Tractor Trailer and pedestrian led to tragic death of a 39-year-old man in Harlem, NYPD reports.

The incident occurred on April 19 at approximately 7:13 p.m. when the 39-year-old operator was backing the mighty vehicle into an off-street loading dock bay to the west of Frederick Douglass Boulevard, on the north side of West 144 St. in Harlem.

Police from the 32nd Precinct responded, finding the pedestrian lying on the ground with head trauma, and EMS were called.

After being aided and transported by EMS to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem, the man, whose identity is pending proper family notification, was pronounced deceased.

The truck operator was uninjured and remained on the scene and the investigation remains ongoing

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC