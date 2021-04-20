Force of tractor trailer collision leads to pedestrian death in Harlem

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A collision between a powerful 2017 International Tractor Trailer and pedestrian led to tragic death of a 39-year-old man in Harlem, NYPD reports.

The incident occurred on April 19 at approximately 7:13 p.m. when the 39-year-old operator was backing the mighty vehicle into an off-street loading dock bay to the west of Frederick Douglass Boulevard, on the north side of West 144 St. in Harlem.

Police from the 32nd Precinct responded, finding the pedestrian lying on the ground with head trauma, and EMS were called.

After being aided and transported by EMS to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem, the man, whose identity is pending proper family notification, was pronounced deceased.

The truck operator was uninjured and remained on the scene and the investigation remains ongoing