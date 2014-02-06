Fork at center of de Blasio controversy goes up for auction

The fork that made headlines around the world after Mayor Bill de Blasio used it to eat pizza can now …

The fork that made headlines around the world after Mayor Bill de Blasio used it to eat pizza can now be part of your kitchen.

The Staten Island based nonprofit Tunnel to Towers Foundation began its charity auction Thursday of the infamous fork on its website. Marc Costentino, the co-owner of Goodfella’s Pizzeria in Staten Island where de Blasio was caught on tape famouslyeating pizza with a forkhanded over the utensil to the organization Thursday. The starting bid was$1,000.

John Hodge, the director of operations for Tunnel to Towers, expects that it will sell for much higher when the bidding ends on Feb. 21.

“This fork is now a piece of New York history,” he said. “Decades from now people will talk about this moment because it is one of those quintessential New York moments.”

All proceeds will help fund Tunnel to Towers programs, such as its annual race to Ground Zero, Superstorm Sandy relief and veterans home renovation initiative. Hodge said it has been in talks with the mayor’s office and they fully support the auction.

“We’re having a lot of fun about this and Mayor de Blasio is being a big sport about this,” he said.

Log onto tunnel2towers.org to participate in the auction.