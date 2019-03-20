The Frenchie invasion of New York City continues.

The American Kennel Club has named the French bulldog the most popular breed in its annual rankings for the fifth year in a row.

The adorable, compact dogs are a favorite of city dwellers, as well as celebs like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Martha Stewart, who feature the pups on their social media feeds.

“The Frenchie held on tightly to the top spot once again in NYC,” AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo said in a statement. “It’s no surprise that French Bulldogs topped the charts in the Big Apple — this adaptable breed fits right in to big-city living.”

The list is based on owner registrations with the AKC.

Labrador retrievers, Golden retrievers, bulldogs and German shepherds rounded out the top five in New York City.

The AKC also looked at trends by city neighborhood and found French bulldogs received the most owner registrations in the East Village, the Financial District and TriBeCa, while the regal Cavalier King Charles Spaniel topped registrations in Murray Hill and the Upper East Side.

While French bulldogs were also top of the list in Oakland, Las Vegas and Honolulu, they were number four in the national top five, lagging behind Labrador retrievers, German shepherds and Golden retrievers, but besting the bulldog.