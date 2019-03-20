News French bulldog is New York City's most popular breed - again, AKC says It's the fith straight year that the Frenchie reigned supreme in New York, according to the annual rankings of the American Kennel Club. The French bulldog, once again, is the most popular dog breed in New York City, according to the American Kennel Club. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Drew Angerer By Lisa L. Colangelo lisa.colangelo@amny.com @lisalcolangelo Updated March 20, 2019 9:01 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email The Frenchie invasion of New York City continues. The American Kennel Club has named the French bulldog the most popular breed in its annual rankings for the fifth year in a row. The adorable, compact dogs are a favorite of city dwellers, as well as celebs like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Martha Stewart, who feature the pups on their social media feeds. “The Frenchie held on tightly to the top spot once again in NYC,” AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo said in a statement. “It’s no surprise that French Bulldogs topped the charts in the Big Apple — this adaptable breed fits right in to big-city living.” The list is based on owner registrations with the AKC. Labrador retrievers, Golden retrievers, bulldogs and German shepherds rounded out the top five in New York City. The AKC also looked at trends by city neighborhood and found French bulldogs received the most owner registrations in the East Village, the Financial District and TriBeCa, while the regal Cavalier King Charles Spaniel topped registrations in Murray Hill and the Upper East Side. While French bulldogs were also top of the list in Oakland, Las Vegas and Honolulu, they were number four in the national top five, lagging behind Labrador retrievers, German shepherds and Golden retrievers, but besting the bulldog. By Lisa L. Colangelo lisa.colangelo@amny.com @lisalcolangelo Lisa joined amNewYork as a staff writer in 2017. She previously worked at the New York Daily News and the Asbury Park Press covering politics, government and general assignment. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.