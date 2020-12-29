French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98 | amNewYork

Quantcast
French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

French fashion designer Pierre Cardin poses in front of his 1954-1956-1957 fashion creations in his museum called "Past-Present-Future" in Paris November 12, 2014.
REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

By Reuters,

 French designer Pierre Cardin, who upended fashion styles in the 1960s and 70s with futuristic looks, has died at the age of 98, France’s Fine Arts Academy said in a statement on Twitter.

Cardin was also known for overhauling the fashion industry by successfully licensing his brand name and making savvy business moves.

 

