Queens man drowns trying to rescue dog from icy pond

Garvin Brown and his fiance were on vacation in upstate New York.

A Queens man drowned when he tried to rescue his dog from a partially frozen pond while on vacation in upstate New York, authorities said.

Garvin Brown, 34, rented a house with his fiance in the Town of Bristol, about 30 minutes south of Rochester, for the weekend. He was walking his dog just before 1 a.m. on Sunday when the pup fell into the pond, which was partially frozen over, said Lt. Bill Gallagher of the Ontario County Sheriff’s office.

There are three ponds on the property, he said.

Brown ran inside to tell his fiance that the dog was in trouble before running back to try and save him. But when his fiance got outside, she couldn’t find either of them.

Eventually the dog was able to climb out of the icy waters, but Brown was caught under the ice and drowned, Gallagher said.

He was found in about eight feet of water, he said.