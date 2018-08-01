Police on Wednesday were looking for a man who set fire to a 7-Eleven gas station on Staten Island earlier in the week injuring one person, and released video of the suspect lighting up himself in the process.

The man, who got to the gas station in a blue minivan, first filled a portable gas canister before spraying the gasoline all over the pumping area just before 2 a.m. on Monday, police said.

He then lit a piece of paper and put it on the ground, igniting a giant plume of fire all around him. The suspect appeared to skirt the raging flame and run away, but appeared to have briefly set his feet on fire in the process, according to the video released by police.

WANTED: Male suspect for arson. At 1:50am on Monday July 30, the suspect filled a portable can with gasoline and lit it on fire with a piece of paper in front of the 7-Eleven on Richmond Ave #StatenIsland. A 21-year-old man suffered injuries as a result of it. Call #800577TIPS pic.twitter.com/7hyX9hrtNu — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 31, 2018

A 21-year-old man who was nearby suffered internal injuries as a result and was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in serious, but stable condition, police said.

The flames were quickly put out by the gas station’s fire suppression system.