Georgia man charged with selling guns and drugs to undercover New York City officer

An Atlanta resident has been arrested for allegedly selling guns and cocaine to an undercover police officer in New York City, prosecutors announced Monday.

Yamil Torres-Rincon, 24, was charged with one count of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the first degree, one count of criminal sale of a firearm in the first degree, three counts of criminal sale of a firearm in the second degree, five counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, and one count of criminal sale of a firearm in the third degree. He was taken into custody in West Harlem on Nov. 12 and arraigned before the Manhattan Criminal Court on Nov. 13.

“Gun violence is surging across our city. Guns and drugs go hand in hand, and both lead to senseless deaths. Reducing the supply of illegal firearms on our streets is a top priority,” said Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget G. Brennan.

Over the course of a three-month investigation by DEA’s New York Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Strike Force, Group Z-13, and the New York City Police Department’s (NYPD) Firearms Suppression Section, it was allegedly found that 25 gun sales occurred in Manhattan on four dates between Sept. 3 and Nov. 12, 2021. Before each sale, Torres-Rincon allegedly traveled from Georgia to New York City, and on multiple occasions, he drove with guns concealed inside a hidden compartment in his car.

The first sale allegedly occurred on Sept. 3, 2021. At 12:30 p.m. that day, Torres-Rincon allegedly sold a Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver, seven 9mm Glock pistols, and one .40 caliber Glock pistol, with ammunition and magazines, to an undercover officer in the vicinity of Dyckman Street.

The next sale allegedly took place at 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 19. At this time, Torres-Rincon allegedly met with an undercover officer again, this time near Pleasant Avenue and 116th Street, and sold one .357 caliber Taurus revolver, seven 9mm Glock pistols, one .22 caliber Glock pistol, with ammunition and magazines.

Next, on Oct. 6 at 11:15 a.m., Torres-Rincon allegedly met with the undercover officer at 94 East Broadway. While there, Torres-Rincon allegedly sold the officer cocaine, one 9mm Beretta pistol, one .22 caliber Ruger pistol, and three assault weapons with ammunition.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr. reviewed and submitted a wiretap application for court authorization in October, and the month-long wiretap investigation allegedly revealed that Torres-Rincon negotiated larger narcotics deals.

Finally, on Nov. 12, Torres-Rincon allegedly came to an agreement with the undercover officer to the price of $19,500 for two assault weapons, nine handguns and ammunition. At 7:30 p.m. that night, Torres-Rincon allegedly met up with the officer in the vicinity of Pleasant Ave and 116th Street and provided two AR-15 Palmetto assault weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition and high capacity/extended magazines, as well as nine Glock air/CO2 pistols.

The officer allegedly realized that the nine Glocks were air pistols. Torres-Rincon allegedly tried to flee and was ultimately apprehended by the corner of West 133rd Street and Old Broadway. Agents and officers recovered the cash for the purchase from Torres-Rincon.

In total, 20 handguns (pistols and revolvers) and five assault weapons were seized. The NYPD also determined some guns were stolen. Agents and officers also recovered nine air pistols during the final sale. Torres-Rincon allegedly charged a combined $42,900 for 20 handguns and three assault weapons sold on the first three dates.

“Unfortunately, drug and firearms trafficking have a symbiotic relationship,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Ray Donovan. “This investigation identified an individual who precipitated the trafficking of numerous firearms and addictive drugs into our communities, all while crossing state lines, attempting to evade law enforcement. This arrest demonstrates the diligence and commitment of our counterparts to safeguard our neighborhoods. I commend the persistence of our agents and officers of the DEA Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Strike Force group, our fellow law enforcement partners, and the Special Narcotics Prosecutor’s Office throughout this dangerous and multi-faceted investigation.”