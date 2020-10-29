Popular tiny cabin rental company to open new Catskills location this winter | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Those who are looking for a socially distant escape upstate to unplug for a few days now have another option up in the Catskills.

Getaway, which offers tiny cabins for rent in the woods in several rural parts of the country including two in New York, will be opening a new outpost in the Catskills in December, Getaway Western Catskills. The company already operates two outposts in the Catskills area, Catskills West and Catskills East, and all three are roughly two and a half hours from New York City. Getaway Eastern Catskills is a new grouping of existing cabins formerly known as Getaway Catskills East and Getaway Catskills West.

The opening of the new outpost followed a 148% spike in bookings since March. Getaway’s Eastern Catskills Outpost has 65 cabins spread across 85 acres and is consistently booked months in advance—with October and November already at 99% occupied and all weekends booked through mid-December.

Getaway Western Catskills sits comfortably on 69 acres in the wooded mountain region and has 36 socially-distant cabins — 28 of the cabins have a queens size bed for 1-2 guests and 8 cabins have queen bunk beds for 3-4 guests. Each cabin comes with a kitchen with a sink, drinking water and a two-burner stove, a private bathroom with a hot shower, air conditioning and heat, chairs and a picnic table, a campfire grate, a cellphone lockbox and salt, pepper and olive oil for cooking. Other provisions, such as coffee, hot chocolate and other food, are available for purchase.

The cabins are spaced 40 to 200 feet away from one another and no communal spaces, ensuring that guests can enjoy their time unplugged without the risk of exposure to COVID-19. Getaway uses contact-free check-in and check-out and are diligent in rigorous cleaning each cabin after every stay. More information about their COVID-19 response can be found on getaway.house.

Rates start at $149/night. Guests can book their escape to Getaway Western Catskills at getaway.house/western- catskills.