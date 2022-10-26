Giants activate Nick Gates as he makes remarkable comeback from leg injury

The remarkable comeback of Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates took another step on Wednesday when the Giants activated him off the reserve/physically unable to perform list a year after he suffered a horrible leg injury.

Gates has been practicing since Oct. 5 and has shown that he can return to action for the Giants, which comes just in the nick of time. New York lost two offensive linemen in their win over the Jacksonville Jaguares on Sunday.

The 26-year-old had suffered a broken left fibula and tibia in Week 2 last season. The injury was so bad that his leg was facing in the wrong direction and it was a question of whether he would be able to play again.

He had to undergo seven surgeries and suffered a setback in the spring before he finally was back on track.

“It’s impressive. I mean, so many surgeries and so much rehab,” head coach Brian Daboll said of Gates’ comeback. “You saw him when I first got here. Just a testament to the young man. It takes a lot of perseverance to go through what he’s been through and to be out here. Impressive young man.”

Gates is eligible to return to the field on Sunday when the Giants head west to Seattle to face the seahawks. There isn’t a guarantee that Gates will see the field against Seattle, but New York has been working with him at center and guard, both positions he’s played during his career.

The O-Lineman has also played right tackle. Gates started every game at center for the Giants in 2020 and started both games at guard in 2021 before the injury.

“We’ll put him out there. I think he’s improved every day since he’s been out there. He looks ready to go. We’ll see where that takes him. Just keep competing; whenever his number’s called, be ready,” Daboll said.