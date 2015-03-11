Gilbert Drogheo shot to death at busy Borough Hall subway stop

The shooter said he is a retired correctional official.

A 28-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night in connection with the deadly Borough Hall shooting of a 32-year-old Harlem man, police said.

A 69-year-old former corrections officer allegedly shot 32-year-old Gilbert Drogheo, in the torso just before 6:40 p.m.

Joscelyn Evering was charged with two counts of assault, and menacing, police said. The group had gotten into a confrontation on the mezzanine of the Borough Hall subway station on Tuesday evening, police said.

Evering was awaiting arraignment Wednesday evening and could not be reached for comment. It was not immediately clear what his role in the incident was.

Drogheo was pronounced dead after he was taken to Brooklyn Hospital.

The shooter remained on the scene and with police following the incident.

Immediately after, the platform of the 4/5 train was closed off with tape blocking the entrances and connections with other lines in the station.