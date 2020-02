Police said the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Southside Food Plaza.

Police are on the hunt for a man who they said groped a young girl at a food market in Brooklyn.

According to the NYPD, the 7-year-old victim was inside the Southside Food Plaza on Bedford Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on Monday when the suspect grabbed her buttocks. The man then took off, police said.

The suspect is believed to be about 45 years old with short white hair and a tattoo of dots on his hand, according to the NYPD.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477.