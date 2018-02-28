Quantcast
Shooting in Canarsie, Brooklyn, injures girl in van at traffic light, cops say

Lauren Cook and Nicole Brown
February 28, 2018
The man arrested in connection to the shooting was released, police said.

The man arrested after an 8-year-old girl was grazed with a stray bullet in Canarsie was released, and police are now looking for six men possibly involved in the shooting, the NYPD said Tuesday.

A 27-year-old man was charged with attempted murder, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon after shots rang out amid an argument between a group of men near the intersection of 83rd Street and Flatlands Avenue at about 5:35 p.m. Monday, police said.

But those charges were later dropped and the NYPD released surveillance photos Tuesday of six men believed to be involved in the argument, which started inside a Popeyes on the corner.

One of men fired several shots, one of which went through the window of a white van stopped at a light and grazed the girl in the back of the head, according to police.

The girl was taken to The Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Other children and a 43-year-old woman were in the van at the time of the shooting, but they were not injured, according to police.

