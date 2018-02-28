Shooting in Canarsie, Brooklyn, injures girl in van at traffic light, cops say

The man arrested in connection to the shooting was released, police said.

The man arrested after an 8-year-old girl was grazed with a stray bullet in Canarsie was released, and police are now looking for six men possibly involved in the shooting, the NYPD said Tuesday.

A 27-year-old man was charged with attempted murder, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon after shots rang out amid an argument between a group of men near the intersection of 83rd Street and Flatlands Avenue at about 5:35 p.m. Monday, police said.

But those charges were later dropped and the NYPD released surveillance photos Tuesday of six men believed to be involved in the argument, which started inside a Popeyes on the corner.

One of men fired several shots, one of which went through the window of a white van stopped at a light and grazed the girl in the back of the head, according to police.

The girl was taken to The Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Other children and a 43-year-old woman were in the van at the time of the shooting, but they were not injured, according to police.