Girl walking with friends shot on Bronx street, NYPD says

The girl was walking with her friends at the time, police said.

A 15-year-old girl was shot in the hip while walking with a group of friends in the Bronx Tuesday night, police said.

The girl was at the corner of Manor Avenue and East 173rd Street in Soundview at about 8:30 p.m. when a bullet hit her in the left hip, police said.

It was not immediately clear if she was the intended target. She was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi and was in stable condition, according to police.

The NYPD released images of two suspects, believed to be 18 to 20 years old, early Wednesday morning.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.