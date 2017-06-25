Glendale fire injures 11 firefighters, 1 civilian, FDNY says

The fire was brought under control around 1 a.m., the FDNY said.

A fire in Glendale, Queens, injured 11 firefighters and a civilian on Saturday, June 24, 2017, the FDNY said. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard

A four-alarm fire tore through a mixed-use building in Queens Saturday night, injuring 11 firefighters and one civilian, the FDNY said.

The fire at 72-10 Myrtle Ave. in Glendale broke out around 9:10 p.m., according to fire officials. The building houses a bodega on the ground floor and apartments above.

Two firefighters were seriously injured and rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, according to an FDNY spokeswoman. Nine other firefighters and a civilian were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Jamaica Hospital.

Firefighters battled the flames for hours, finally bringing it under control around 1 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the spokeswoman said.