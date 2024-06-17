GO Partners unveils amazing improvements to two of its Manhattan high-rises

The new tenant lounge, located on the 49th floor of 525 East 72nd St., gives tenants unparalleled views of the city. It also offers comfortable seating and working spaces.

GO Partners has made significant improvements to some of its Manhattan properties that will leave residents and visitors alike in awe.

The property management company, co-founded by Josh Gotlib and Meyer Orbach, recently unveiled numerous upgrades in their building portfolio, including a new tenant lounge offering panoramic views of the city skyline at One East River Place, as well as a refurbished lobby at 265 East 66th St.

The improvements aim to enhance buildings which GO purchased from The Soloviev Group last year in one of 2022’s most lucrative real estate transactions, as The Real Deal reported. More than 1,600 residential units changed hands as part of the deal.

The renovations, GO said, aim to upgrade the living experience for residents, and reflect the company’s commitment to providing high-quality amenities and developing a sense of community within their properties.

Recently, GO offered amNewYork Metro an exclusive look at some of the improvements made:

Modernized Tenant Lounge

Tenants will be able to visit the lounge, which compliments the indoor swimming pool on the same floor.

Newly Furnished Lobby

The lobby at 265 East 66th St. has also received a comprehensive upgrade to make it more welcoming to tenants. GO aimed to make the lobby more modern and welcoming to reflect the building’s overall aesthetic.

The newly refurbished lobby includes new, more comfortable furniture, enhanced lighting fixtures, and new modern artwork to give the lobby a fresher feel, more contemporary feel.

By focusing on comfort, connectivity and community, GO Partners says it is working to set a high standard in property management and ensure that its residents enjoy a superior living environment.