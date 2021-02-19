GoFundMe for NYC ER nurse racks up thousands of dollars in a few days | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Thousands of dollars are pouring into a GoFundMe page created three days ago for local Bellevue emergency room nurse, Gem “Gigi” Menor, who recently tested positive for COVID-19 during her third trimester of pregnancy.

Menor’s husband also tested positive for COVID-19 and they were both hospitalized in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Menor’s coworker, Ee Tay, created the GoFundMe page for Menor, her husband and their new baby on Feb. 15 with the goal of raising $50,000. In three days, over $63,000 of donations from 1,200 donors have poured into the online fundraising account.

After creating the account, organizer Tay gave the page’s followers an important, encouraging update and thanked the donors for their generous support. “We welcome the birth of Baby Boy born earlier today. Baby in Neonatal ICU and mother has returned to Medical ICU … Thank you to everyone who has donated so far and for your generosity. We reached our initial goal for Gem “Gigi” and her family and will increase our fundraising goal to ensure their needs are met. Please continue to share, and THANK YOU!”

On Feb. 17, Tay shared more about Menor and her new baby’s condition. “Gem and baby remain in critical but stable condition. Thank you to everyone for your prayers and contributions.”

The page reveals that Menor’s husband is recovering from his battle with the Coronavirus, but for the beloved Bellevue nurse, “there is still a long way to go.” Menor and her husband don’t have family nearby, so the donations are imperative for their support and care for their new baby.

Tay writes that Menor “is known for her kindness, leadership, and generosity as an ED Charge Nurse and a Pediatric Head Nurse.” Tay continues, “Please consider giving. All proceeds will be collected to help Gem and her family during this difficult time.”

To visit the GoFundMe page and to donate to Menor and her family, visit gofundme.com/f/help-gem-gigi-and-her-family.