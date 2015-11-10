Google Maps is going offline.

Google announced Tuesday that its navigation program will soon be accessible without Internet -- a boon for anyone who's ever gotten lost because of a spotty connection.

Users will be able to download a geographical area, such as a city, state or country, to their phone and access addresses and other information along with turn-by-turn directions to a location without Internet.

The information will be downloaded when a user is connected to Wi-Fi to avoid using up data, Google said on its blog.

The app will go back into full functionality on its own when it detects that a device's Internet connection is restored.

Roughly 60% of the world still does not have Internet, according to Google, and access is spotty in even more places.

The company said it is "gradually rolling out" the feature for Android devices and that it will also be available for iPhones soon.