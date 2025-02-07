This Saturday, ten ice sculptors will go head-to-head in the fourth annual Governors Island Ice Sculpture Show.

On Feb. 8 from 12 to 3 p.m., the public can watch as the sculptors perform live ice carving alongside the open space, and cultural, educational, and historic resources that Governors Island has to offer.

This year’s finalists include Ana Anu (@soopspoon), Elijah Chavez (@lijahchavez.art), Jake DeMartini (@thejakeweight), Shawn Hill (@ublincd), Aharon Levy, Agustina Markez (@agustinamarkezstudio), Josef Pinlac (@istillheartnewyork), Sonya Sobieski (@crookedsquare), Katerina Sokolovskaya (@katerina.sokolovskaya.art) and Mai Sone (@mai__sone).

The finalists were chosen during an open call seeking designs inspired by the theme “Governors Island + nature.” The finalists will be paired with a professional ice carver from Okamoto Studio during the event to bring the designs to life.

“We are so excited for these artists to carve their creations to life, and for Island visitors to witness this event in Colonels Row for the fourth year in a row,” said Lauren Haynes, Head Curator, Governors Island Arts and Vice President at the Trust for Governors Island. “With our collection of public artworks and performances and programming, the Island is one of New York’s most interesting destinations for arts and cultural experience in all seasons.”

Following the carving, there will be an awards ceremony for the best designs, including the audience-voted “People’s Choice” award. There will also be ice carving workshops from Okamoto Studio, crafts from Red Hook Art Project, live music from disco-infused Afrofuturist funk duo The Illustrious Blacks, and a special performance by NYC-based all-women, trans, and non-binary drumline Fogo Azul.

Those who swing through can also enjoy food and drinks from Makina Cafe on Colonels Road, plus food trucks Nao Caribbean Flavors, The Original Soupman, and Deploy Coffee.

Governors Island is open daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Round-trip ferry tickets cost $5 for adults and free for children 12 and under, older adults ages 65 and up, residents of NYCHA, IDNYC holders, current and former military service members, and Governors Island members.

Details

What: Fourth Annual Governors Island Ice Sculpture Show

Where: Governors Island

When: Feb. 8, 12 to 3 p.m.

Price: Free