A couple who got engaged under the celestial ceiling of Grand Central Terminal on Sunday are asking the internet for help in sourcing onlookers' photos of their magic moment.

Chelsea Lau, 28, of Charlottesville, Va., said she and her now-fiance traveled to New York to visit with friends and see some Broadway shows. But unknown to her, her boyfriend, William Becker, 30, spent six months planning a surprise proposal: He arranged for her mom, sister and friends to fly in from across the country and walked her into the Beaux-Arts style Grand Central Terminal under the pretense of going to a bar — all while her friends and family were at a different bar a few blocks away.

"It's been kind of a whirlwind weekend," said Lau. "[He] stopped in the middle of the station and pulled out the ring. There was a huge crowd of people around pretty much immediately. He had a speech … and before he ws even done, before he even asked the question, everyone was like, 'Has she said yes yet?' "

Although Becker had hired a photographer for the special occasion, Lau on Tuesday posted on Facebook hopes that the gathered crowd had captured a few more angles.

"This is awkward, and I've never done this before, but I'm asking for you to share this post publicly so that I can get in touch with these impromptu photographers," Lau wrote in a post. "This past Sunday, April 28th, the man I love proposed to me at Grand Central Terminal in New York, New York. It is a moment I will remember forever … I am praying that someone in the crowd who shared the moment with us will see this post and be willing to send us any photos or videos they took.

Lau wrote that the photographer captured many images of her crying as her fiance got down on one knee, but unfortunately none of him "while he was doing the asking!!"

"I'm banking on six degrees of separation and the kindness of strangers!" she added. "It would make what was already the perfect weekend even more spectacular, and you all would have my undying gratitude."

Lau said that while she knows "this is a long shot," she is hopeful the power of the internet will come through for her.

"If there is hope I want to try for it," she said.

One thing that was perfect: the ring.

"I haven’t stopped staring at it," she laughed.