Midtown Manhattan

Grand Central evacuated over presumed Molotov cocktails, investigators deemed non-hazardous

by Dean Moses and Ben Brachfeld Posted on
NYPD officers investigate a suspicious package in Grand Central Station on March 28.
Photo by Dean Moses

Grand Central Station was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a person spotted what they believed to be a suspicious package, police said.

The incident occurred just after 2 p.m. on March 28 and saw MTA officers rush commuters out of the iconic station after police believed a series of Molotov cocktails had been discovered near an information desk. Midtown soon became flooded with firefighters, EMS, NYPD ESU, and hazmat units.

Photo by Dean Moses

After a thorough investigation, according to MTA sources, the bottles were wrapped with paper and were filled with some kind of liquid, however, they were ultimately deemed non-hazardous, and travelers were permitted back inside.

MTA Communications Director Tim Minton issued a statement on the emergency situation, stating that the evacuation was only out of cautionary measures.

“Suspicious objects were discovered at Grand Central Terminal at 2:06 p.m., resulting in an evacuation of the terminal concourse out of an abundance of caution while the MTAPD, NYPD and FDNY investigated and removed the objects. At no time was Metro-North or Long Island Rail Road service impacted and at 3:08 p.m. the NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit cleared the suspicious items as non-hazardous. We appreciate customers’ patience as safety was prioritized and regret any inconvenience in getting to trains,” Minton.

