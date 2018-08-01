The block of Lefferts Avenue between Bedford and Rogers Avenues is the greenest in Brooklyn, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden announced at a press conference Wednesday.

The block’s greenery as well as the care, diversity and creativity of the plants out-blossomed about 160 of its neighbors in the 24th annual competition. The strech in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens received $300 in prize money.

The block of Lincoln Place between Nostrand and New York Avenues and the block of Sterling Place between Seventh and Flatbush Avenues tied for second place.

BBG also granted awards for best window box, best street tree bed, best community garden streetscape, best storefront and best commercial block.