Greenpoint, Clinton Hill daters are the most selective in NYC, report says

Greenpoint and Clinton Hill residents are the pickiest daters in New York City — if findings from the dating app Hinge are to be believed.

Results of the analysis, which were released by StreetEasy, examined Hinge “save rates” and other user behavior. Profiles with higher save rates were deemed to be more desirable and users who save lots of profiles are deemed less picky than those who save fewer.

Phone number exchanges on the app indicated who was most likely to meet IRL and so forth.

Lincoln Center, Fort Greene and Woodside peeps were the most likely Hinge users to meet in real life, and Hell’s Kitchen, Bushwick and Astoria users were most open to “meeting new people.”

Greenpoint and Clinton Hill users were some of the most discerning users — slow to save a profile, but once they did, more likely to exchange numbers and actually meet.

And the “best at breaking the ice?” That would be the singles from Murray Hill, Gramercy Park and the East Village, “the chattiest neighborhoods in Manhattan,” according to StreetEasy.

Most popular users in Queens hailed from Astoria, Hunter’s Point, Long Island City, Forest Hills and Sunnyside. Those from Brooklyn were Williamsburg, Brooklyn Heights, Greenpoint, Fort Greene and East Williamsburg. Folks from Manhattan’s West Village were followed in popularity by those in Murray Hill, Flatiron District, and the East Village. A spokeswoman for StreetEasy said there was not enough data to provide rankings from the Bronx and Staten Island.

The analysis was of “thousands” of Hinge users over 2016, she said.