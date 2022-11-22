Group of suspects wanted for violently robbing two men in Midtown

Cops are looking for a group of crooks who violently robbed two people in Midtown.

According to police, at 1:50 a.m. on Nov. 8 a 28-year-old man was walking toward the entrance of the Grand Central-42nd Street station when a group of four males approached from behind. The group proceeded to repeatedly punch and kick the victim and forcibly tried to take his backpack.

When the group couldn’t successfully get the bag, they fled the scene on foot northbound on 5th Avenue. The victim sustained lacerations to his face and was treated at NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue.

The suspects struck again in the early hours of Nov. 11. At 4:25 a.m., a 28-year-old man was standing at the corner of Vanderbilt Avenue and East 42nd Street when a group of five men surrounded him and demanded money. The suspects then forcibly took the victim’s iPhone 13 from his pocket and punched him in the face.

The crooks then fled the scene on foot heading toward Lexington Avenue. The victim sustained a minor injury to his face but refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released surveillance photos from the station of the suspects, who are described as four to five males in their late teens to early 20s, with thin builds, last seen wearing hooded jackets and face masks.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.