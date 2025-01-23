Group of suspects robs man on early-morning train in Brooklyn: cops

These suspects are wanted for robbing a man on the F train in Brooklyn.

The NYPD is looking for a group of suspects who robbed a man on the F train in Brooklyn.

Police say that at 6 a.m. on Jan. 14, a 44-year-old man was riding the subway approaching 18th Avenue when he was approached by a group of unknown individuals. They brandished a baseball bat, a knife, and pieces of lumber before forcibly taking the victim’s cellphone.

The suspects pushed the victim off the train and onto the platform at the 18th Avenue station and stayed on the train headed southbound to parts unknown. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The NYPD released a video of the suspects spotted on a train.