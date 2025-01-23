Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Group of suspects robs man on early-morning train in Brooklyn: cops

By Posted on
These suspects are wanted for robbing a man on the F train in Brooklyn.
These suspects are wanted for robbing a man on the F train in Brooklyn.
Photo courtesy of the NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a group of suspects who robbed a man on the F train in Brooklyn.

Police say that at 6 a.m. on Jan. 14, a 44-year-old man was riding the subway approaching 18th Avenue when he was approached by a group of unknown individuals. They brandished a baseball bat, a knife, and pieces of lumber before forcibly taking the victim’s cellphone.

The suspects pushed the victim off the train and onto the platform at the 18th Avenue station and stayed on the train headed southbound to parts unknown. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The NYPD released a video of the suspects spotted on a train.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on X @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

About the Author

Emily Davenport

Emily Davenport is the Digital Editor of amNewYork Metro. She covers entertainment, business and things to do stories around New York City, both in writing and through video. Outside of work, you can find her exploring the city or hanging out at home with her cranky bird.

Related Articles

More from around NYC