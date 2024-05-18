The suspect who, police say, groped a 9-year-old girl on a Brooklyn street on May 16, 2024.

Cops in Brooklyn are looking for the creep who groped a 9-year-old girl on the street as she walked to school earlier this week, sources familiar with the case said.

The NYPD released images Friday night of the sicko sought for the incident, which occurred at 7:45 a.m. on May 16 in front of 837 59th St. in Borough Park.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect approached the girl as she walked in front of the location. The victim was alone at the time, law enforcement sources said.

Within seconds, police said, the creep molested the youngster, touching her genitalia over her clothing.

The deviant then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction. The girl was not physically injured, and the incident was later reported to the 66th Precinct.

Police described the perverted perpetrator as a male with a light complexion and an average build, standing between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.