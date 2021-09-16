Quantcast
Growth of NY service sector business activity slowed in September, survey finds

By Jonnelle Marte, Reuters
Stores remain shuttered on 5th Avenue as streets remain less busy due to the continuing outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Manhattan borough of New York U.S., May 5, 2020. Picture taken May 5, 2020 at 2:13PM.
REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Business activity for service sector firms in the New York region continued to grow in September but at a slower pace, according to a survey released on Thursday by the New York Federal Reserve.

The New York Fed’s business activity index fell thirteen points to 14.4, the third consecutive monthly decline for the survey covering firms in New York, northern New Jersey, and southwestern Connecticut.

