Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A recent report looked at which pups are the most popular in New York City and across the country.

Rover.com released “America’s Most Popular Dog Breeds of 2021,” which ranks the top 20 most popular dog breeds in the country and the top five trending dog breeds in 35 U.S. cities. According to their findings, in New York City the most popular breed is the Cockapoo.

Coming in second for New Yorkers was the Havanese, followed by the French Bulldog. Holding the fourth and fifth spots are the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and the American Pit Bull Terrier, respectfully.

“Every dog, regardless of shape, size, or breed, has the unique ability to provide us with unconditional love and emotional support—and this year has proven just how much we need it,” said Jaffe. “While the ideal companion looks different for each person, all pet parents can come together around a shared appreciation for the enduring bonds we have with our dogs.”

Nationwide, mixed-breed dogs were the most popular, followed by the Labrador Retriever. In third was the Golden Retriever, followed by the German Shepherd and the Goldendoodle. According to the report, the Golden Doodle has been rising in popularity since 2016, with Goldendoodles being the second most popular puppy breed, with the most popular being mixed breeds.

“As millions of pet parents across the U.S. welcomed new dogs to their family this past year, we’ve found that doodles are on a meteoric rise, accounting for one out of every 10 new pets added to our platform,” said Rover pet trends expert, Kate Jaffe. “Among puppies, mixed breeds and Goldendoodles led the pack nationally, making them the official breeds of the ‘pandemic puppy’ boom.”

Read the full report at rover.com.