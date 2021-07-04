Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is investigating the death of a man who was found in an elevator shaft in Chinatown on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, at 1:45 p.m. on July 3 the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a person in need of help at 109 Lafayette Street. Upon their arrival, officers found an unconscious and unresponsive 28-year-old man in the elevator shaft between the first and second floors of the building.

EMS rushed to the location and declared the victim dead at the scene. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.