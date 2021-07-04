Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Cops are looking for a suspect who assaulted a man while hurling hate speech in Greenwich Village last week.

Authorities say that at 12:55 a.m. on June 25, a 22-year-old man was in front of 403 6th Avenue when he was hit in the head by an unknown man in an unprovoked attack. The suspect made anti-gay statements before fleeing the scene on a bicycle southbound on 6th Avenue.

The victim did not report any injuries and refused medical attention at the scene. The Hate Crime Task Force is investigating this incident.

The NYPD released a photo and video of the suspect taken from nearby surveillance:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.