File this under unsurprising New York City crimes: Police are looking for a suspect who lifted a $2,300 guitar that was left unattended on a sidewalk in Brooklyn.

The NYPD released photos early Tuesday of a suspect and the guitar, a Fender Stratocaster, they've been searching for since March 3. Hours later, police said the man in the photo they released was no longer being sought in the case.

The 29-year-old owner was getting out of his car outside of 401 Saratoga Ave. in Brownsville around 11:40 a.m. when he set the vintage guitar on the ground and walked away, police said. When he went back to get the guitar about 15 minutes later, it was gone.

NYPD Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest and conviction.