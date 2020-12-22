Gun shots reported from inside playground at East River Houses in Manhattan | amNewYork

Quantcast
Gun shots reported from inside playground at East River Houses in Manhattan

Investigators search for evidence of gun fire at the East River Houses.
Photo by Dean Moses

The sound of gun shots were reported inside the East River Houses’ courtyard on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 2:12 pm, NYPD responded to a call reporting gunfire by the East River Houses’ playground on 104th Street and 1st Avenue. Local residents reported seeing two individuals flee the scene just prior to police cruisers pulling into the area where shots rang out on the frigid afternoon.

NYPD investigates reports of gun fire at 104th Street and 1st Avenue. Photo by Dean Moses

No injuries are reported at this time.

Officers from the 23rd Precinct canvassed the area in search of gun casings. NYPD cordoned off the children’s playground and basketball court as they looked for evidence.

An individual was detained for questioning. Photo by Dean Moses

NYPD officials could also be seen detaining an individual who was questioned about the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation, amNewYork Metro will update any new information.

NYPD searched for shell casings. Photo by Dean Moses

 

