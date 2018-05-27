NYPD investigating death of man in police custody

The NYPD is investigating the death of a man in police custody.

Police received a 911 call just before 2 a.m. on Sunday about an emotionally disturbed man at an East Harlem home, they said.

When officers arrived at the 116th Street home, the man's family was restraining him, according to the NYPD.

Officers took the man into custody. After EMS arrived at the home, he became unconscious, according to police.

He was taken to Metropolitan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The city's medical examiner will determine the cause of his death. The investigation is ongoing, according to the NYPD.