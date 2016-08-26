Harlem shooting: Odessa Simms killed on West 144th Street, Lenox Avenue, NYPD says

Odessa Sims was shot in the neck, cops said.

Police released a sketch Thursday of a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 61-year-old woman in Harlem, the NYPD said.

Odessa Simms was shot in the neck just before 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 20 on West 144th Street and Lenox Avenue, police said, adding that she didn’t appear to be an intended target of the shooting.

Sims was unresponsive when police arrived, and she was transported by emergency personnel to Harlem Hospital Center where she died.

Police announced a reward of $10,000 for information on Wednesday. The suspect is believed to be in his late 20s to early 30s, and he was last seen wearing a black shirt, police said.

No one has been arrested, cops said.