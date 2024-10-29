Harlem shooting: Teen suspects sought for wounding woman in brazen daytime assault

A 45-year-old woman was left hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after a group of young teens fired wildly into a Harlem street, authorities said.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A 45-year-old woman in Harlem was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after a group of young teens fired gunshots wildly into the street, authorities said.

According to police sources, the brazen daylight shooting occurred at around 1:47 p.m. on Oct. 29 at the corner of 114th Street and Saint Nicholas Avenue.

Officers from the 28th Precinct responded to the location after receiving a 911 call that a woman had been shot. Upon arrival, they found the 45-year-old victim suffering a gunshot to both of her legs — but was conscious and alert.

EMS rushed the victim to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Police do not believe she was the intended target. The NYPD sealed off the block throughout the afternoon for the investigation, and recovered at least four shell casings.

Sources familiar with the investigation report that the woman told police she spotted several young teens fleeing the area on a scooter. It’s believed the shooter may have been as young as 13 years old.

This incident was the latest in a string of gun violence incidents involving teenagers to grip the city in recent days.

Five young people have been shot and killed in New York City in as many days since last week. The latest slaying occurred in the Bronx, where 18-year-old Joshua Sparrow was gunned down while standing near the Stebbins Playground on the 900 block of Rev. James A. Polite Avenue.

No arrests have been made in the Harlem incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.