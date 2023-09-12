Here are verified GoFundMe fundraisers launched by New Yorkers for Morocco earthquake victims

Families sit outside their destroyed homes after an earthquake in Moulay Brahim village, near Marrakech, Morocco, on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco late Friday night, killing more than 800 people and damaging buildings from villages in the Atlas Mountains to the historic city of Marrakech. But the full toll was not known as rescuers struggled to get through boulder-strewn roads to the remote mountain villages hit hardest.

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Morocco that occurred on Sept. 8 continues to have widespread impacts in the Marrakech region where more than 2,900 people have already been killed and over 5,500 injured.

New York City residents have launched fundraisers on GoFundMe, all vetted by its Trust & Safety team, to help the people of Morocco. GoFundMe also has a centralized hub with all verified fundraisers related to the Morocco earthquake.

Below are fundraisers created by New Yorkers and a summary of their goals.

Nora Chaynane, of Manhattan, describes herself as a Moroccan social activist and youth delegate who is an earthquake survivor herself. The funds raised will go directly to people in need and provide shelter, medical care, and support to those who are suffering. Chaynane states that the process will be 100% transparent and donors will know exactly how every cent is spent. The fundraiser has a goal of $10,000.

THE KINGDOM OF MOROCCO NEEDS YOU Yas AP, of Queens, is a first-generation Moroccan-Jamaican who spent every summer while growing up visiting family in Morocco. Half the proceeds from fundraiser will be sent to orphanages and the other half will be distributed to the Casablanca neighborhoods where his family live to purchase food, blankets, and clothes for anyone in need. Receipts will be provided, according to the fundraiser. The fundraiser has a goal of $1,500.

Jamal Farah, of Manhattan, wrote about her duty to extend a helping hand to those in need and initiated a fundraising campaign to aid earthquake victims. The fundraiser is raising money for organizations and initiatives on the ground to provide immediate shelter, medical assistance, and hope for a brighter future to those affected. The fundraiser has a goal of raising $5,000.

Morocco Earthquake Relief fund This is a team fundraiser comprised of businesses, musicians, and entrepreneurs who work in the hospitality industry. They aim to support the people in the remote villages in the High Atlas Mountains, which is close to the earthquake’s epicenter and three hours away from Marrakesh. The earthquake has left many in the High Atlas Mountains without homes, food, clean water, and medical care. The donations will go toward food, tents, mattresses, medication, and hygiene products. The group consists of Moroccan Curators, Abdelhamid Bousaadi, Abdelilah Lendani, Rabaa Rahmouni and Sara Morsli. They will be sharing actions, costs, and invoices in Instagram accounts and donors can also reach out to get the full summary. The fundraiser has a goal of $250,000.

Marrakech and Moulay Brahim earthquake Zahira Bryant, of Brooklyn, shared that her hometown is in Marrakech and that seeing images of her people in the tragedy pushed her to reach out to everyone she knew to help. Bryant said that she has been in touch with a close friend and pharmacist to see how best any funds raised can be used to support those in need. The fundraiser aims to first help women and children. The fundraiser has a goal of $30,000.

Operation Al Haouz Morocco Earthquake Relief Fund

Alecia Cohen, of Brooklyn, is the owner of Travel Exploration Morocco, a travel agency specializing in cultural tours, Jewish heritage tours, and customized trips to Morocco. Cohen created the fundraiser to help provide immediate aid to mountain villages and local communities in the Al Haouz Region. The fundraiser will be contributing funds directly to those in need via grassroots on-the-ground efforts. The fundraiser has a goal of $50,000.

Morocco Earthquake relief

Layla Kabli, of Brooklyn, is organizing this fundraiser to support families with funds that a group of Moroccan scholars based in the United States and NGOs will direct to impacted people. The fundraiser has a goal of $50,000.