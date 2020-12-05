Here's where you can cut down your own Christmas tree near New York City this year | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Sabrina Lee

Cut-Your-Own Christmas tree farms are the perfect way to kick off the holiday season. Grab your family, get away from the city, and cut down a Christmas tree that’s perfect for your home. These tree farms not only offer a variety of different trees to choose from but are also a fun day out with the family. Many of these Christmas tree farms have tractor and hayrides for the kids, refreshments like hot chocolate, and shops filled with decorations to peruse. Because it is outdoors, it is also a safe activity for the family during the pandemic. Just make sure to bring a mask and maintain social distancing.

35 Orchardside Drive Cranbury

1 hour

This family-owned and operated Christmas tree farm prioritizes customer service and provides quality trees. They offer five tree varieties — Fraser Fir, Douglas Fir, Blue Spruce, Norway Spruce, and White Fir. They also sell decorated and plain Christmas Wreaths, tree stands, watering elves, and more. Above all, Barclay’s is partners with beekeepers so you can find yourself with a jar of local honey. They accept cash and check.

Hidden Pond Tree Farm – Mendham

4 Westfield Rd.

45 minutes

At this farm, you can cut your own tree up to seven feet tall. They have three types of trees to choose from — Canaan Fir, Norway Spruce, and Meyer Spruce. While picking out your Christmas tree, you can take a hayride and drink hot chocolate at their Snack Shack. You can also enjoy roasting marshmallows around their bonfire. They accept cash and personal checks only.

Emmerich Tree Farm – Warwick

101 Sleepy Valley Rd.

1 hour and 20 minutes

The Emmerich Tree Farm is a family-owned farm that has been planting thousands of trees since the ’60s. The farm grows spruce, pine, and fir trees. To limit the flow of families this holiday season, Emmerich has created a reservation system, so make sure to book a date on their website. They accept both cash and credit.

Elwood Pumpkin and Christmas Tree Farm – Dix Hills

1500 E. Jericho Turnpike

1 hour

This is Long Island’s most western Christmas tree farm and is only one hour from the city. They have over 20 acres of trees to choose from. If you want to cut your own tree, bring your own saw and come during the day and they will help you with the rest. They also offer pre-cut Fraser Firs. They only accept cash or check.

Simonson Farms – Cranbury

118 Dey Rd.

1 hour

This farm has two fields with over 50 acres of trees for your family to choose from. Bring your own saw or use one of theirs to cut down your tree. They offer a variety of different trees — Canaan Fir, Douglas, and Concolor Firs, Blue and Norway Spruce, White Pine, and more. You can also visit their Christmas Shoppe where they sell wreaths, evergreen roping, tree stands, lights, and holiday gifts.

246 County Road 519

1 hour 20 minutes

Wyckoff’s Tree Farm prides itself on helping families make memories for generations. They offer several complementary services to ensure the cut-your-own tree process is easy for the family. Hand saws are provided and power saws are not permitted. They offer six types of trees — Blue Spruce, Canaan Fir, Concolor Fir, Douglas Fir, Fraser Fir, and Norway Spruce. Cut-own-your trees are $10 per foot and they accept credit cards.

Anne Ellen Christmas Tree Farm – Manalapan

114 Daum Rd.

1 hour 10 minutes

This family-owned farm strives to deliver the best quality Christmas trees and provide a fun day out for the family. There are over 50,000 trees to choose from and once you select your tree, you can cut it yourself or one of the workers can assist you. Once you find your tree, you can enjoy some hot chocolate, visit their animals, and take a picture with Santa. In their Christmas Shop, they offer a variety of holiday decor items including ornaments, tree skirts, tree toppers, nutcrackers, and holiday lights.

1335 White Hill Rd, Yorktown Heights

1 hour 20 minutes

This Christmas tree farm has Douglas and Fraser Fir trees available in their fields and they also offer pre-cut Fraser Firs. At Wilken’s Fruit and Fir Farm, there are lots of activities from picking fruit to perusing their farm markets. The three farm markets sell freshly baked pies, apple cider, and gift items. Before visiting the farm, make sure to make a reservation on their website and print out the reservation confirmation.

323 Weeks Ave.

1 hour 30 minutes

Mike’s Christmas Tree Farm is a family-owned business with thousands of trees to choose from. Take your pick from their selection of trees —Norway Spruce, White Spruce, Colorado Blue Spruce, and others. Saws are provided and the staff will help carry the tree to your car and even tie it to the roof. All of their Christmas trees, except the Blue Spruce, are $13 per foot.

305 Weeks Ave.

1 hour 30 minutes

This Christmas tree farm has over 10,000 trees ranging from two-foot toppers to 15-foot ceiling scrapers. At Matt’s Christmas Tree Farm, they provide you with everything you need to cut your tree. They offer five varieties of trees — Norway Spruce, Blue Spruce, White Spruce, Serbian Spruce, and Balsam Fir. All of their trees are $13 per foot.

BJ’s Christmas Tree Farm – Pleasant Valley

14 Evergreen Path

1 hour 30 minutes

BJ’s Christmas Tree Farm has been selling Christmas trees since 1987 and plant Douglas Firs as their main crop. They also sell Concolor Fir and Eastern White Pine trees. While visiting to pick out your tree, you can look through their selection of wreaths. All trees are $55 and the price of the wreaths vary by size. Make sure to bring cash or check only.

Wolgast Christmas Tree Farm – Somerset

176 Bennetts Ln.

1 hour

This small family-owned Christmas tree farm loves meeting people and helping them pick out their Christmas tree. They view it as a privilege to be a part of so many people’s holiday traditions each year. They offer five Christmas tree species on their farm — White Pine, Norway Spruce, Canaan Fir, Scotch Pine, and Douglas Fir. Each tree is $50, no matter the size or species.

Colavita Christmas Tree Farm – Morrisville

1761 Dolington Rd.

1 hour 20 minutes

At Colavita Christmas Tree Farm, there is a wide selection of 11 different tree varieties. They follow a “one price fits all” policy where each tree, no matter the size, is $70. After choosing your tree, a member of their team will help with anything you need to load the tree in your car. They also have a Holiday Shoppe that sells ornaments, gifts, and other decorations. If you are also in need of a wreath this holiday season, this farm has both plain and decorated wreaths. You can even order a custom decorated wreath that will exactly suit your holiday style.

This story first appeared on our sister publication newyorkfamily.com.