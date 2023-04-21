Hester Street Fair kicks off Season 14 at The Seaport April 22-23

Hester Street Fair returns to The Seaport for its 14th season, kicking off April 22-23 for opening weekend. Its goal for this season is to continue to bring people in the community together by connecting with neighbors, locals and tourists.

The fair is a curated space for the small businesses, creatives and makers who are the heartbeat of New York City to share their passions with others. Over 60 of these businesses will be present at the fair’s opening weekend.

Visitors on Saturday can enjoy and dance to the beats of DJ Fulathela, also known as Mike Mosby, as they explore all the vendors selling everything from home goods to pet accessories. Guests can also eat to their hearts’ desires as the fair boasts tastes and sweets from around the world, including West 32 Soju bar, XPIZZA, Empanada Papa, Cake Mama, Strudel House and more.

The self-declared “little giant of NYC markets” will also be paying homage to Mother Earth on Saturday. Returning vendor Glam Gardener NYC will present The Wild Edible Plants Museum & Native Plant Potting where guests can learn how to identify and taste common wild edibles that grow across the city. Participants will also be walked through planting a native wildflower that they can take home for free.

Sunday’s tunes will be brought by DJ No Requests, also known as Olive, starting off the day at 11 a.m.

After her set, XPIZZA’s season-long residency kicks off. Once a month they’ll be taking over the DJ tent and turning up. DJ REAL will be curating a vinyl-only vibe while creating an entire shop dedicated to underground artists, independent publishers, record labels and crews, such as Archivio Records, Brujas, Dirty Mag, Uncensored New York and Cncld World. DJ Real, Lorenzo Slider, Babyssnakes and Robert Valerio will be popping in and out from behind the DJ deck from 2-6 p.m.

Just like Saturday, there will be no shortage of food on Sunday with some of the same vendors returning and new ones joining in, including Coluccio Cookies, Chic Treatz, Krishna’s Kitchen and more.

Opening weekend is packed, and the fair doesn’t slow down for the rest of the season. The roster of dates is set through June so far, but announcements of more dates through November are on the way.

Visitors can look forward to collaborations with Made in NYC, Marz Lovejoy, Zing! Kids, Olipop, Commercial Type, DJ Freedem, Leisure Center, Nolita Dirtbag and more. The fair’s annual special markets like Girl Power, Lobster & Beer, the Ice Cream Social and Pride Market, which features all queer business owners and highlights a different sector of the LGBTQIA+ community every year, are also returning.

The fair is open every other weekend through November 2023 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at The Seaport, located at 89 South St, Pier 17 in Manhattan.

For a sneak peek of opening weekend vendors, visit @hesterstreetfair on Instagram.

For more information and a full list of vendors, visit hesterstreetfair.com.