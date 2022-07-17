22-year-old critically injured after high-speed Brooklyn crash on Ocean Parkway: NYPD

A 22-year-old man is clinging to life and three more youngsters were injured in a high-speed Brooklyn crash on the dangerous Ocean Parkway Friday night, according to police.

A 19-year-old man was heading south at high speeds in a BMW on the wide roadway in Gravesend when he struck an oncoming driver making a left turn onto Avenue X just after 9 p.m. on July 15, according to NYPD.

The alleged speeder in the BMW careened toward the curb and slammed sideways into a traffic light pole, wrapping his vehicle around the metal pillar.

A 22-year-old male passenger in the young motorist’s vehicle suffered serious injuries and was rushed to NYU Langone in critical condition, cops said.

The remaining three people in that car — the 19-year-old driver, a 16-year-old boy, and an 18-year-old man — were brought to Lutheran Medical Center in stable condition, according to NYPD.

The 45-year-old man in the other car didn’t suffer any injuries and stayed on the scene, and police did not report any arrests.

At least three other people have lost their lives due to traffic violence at that southern Brooklyn intersection, recent crash statistics show.

From August 2011 through June of this year, there were 47 collisions killing two people in cars and one pedestrian, and injuring another 56 people, according to city data.