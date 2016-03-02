Hillary Clinton NYC rally draws thousands

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton held a rally at the Jacob Javits Center that included a 20-minute speech on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang

Fresh off her Super Tuesday victories, Hillary Clinton returned to New York on Wednesday and rallied thousands of New Yorkers to her presidential campaign.

Union members, celebrities, the mayor and governor were among the 5,000 people who packed the Jacob Javits Center to hear the former New York senator speak about her bid. Clinton arrived to loud cheers of “Hil-ar-y” as she graced the stage at the convention center, which was surrounded by huge American flags.

“It is an exciting chance to thank all of you who have been friends and supporters for so many years,” she said.

During her 20-minute speech, Clinton reiterated that the election cannot be taken lightly, especially with the nasty rhetoric from Donald Trump and other GOP candidates. She promised to focus her presidency on issues that New Yorkers have fought for over the years, such as a higher minimum wage, universal pre-K and immigration reform.

“Your fights are my fights,” Clinton said.

She praised both Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo for working on behalf of all New Yorkers. Both elected officials commended Hillary’s campaign and went after the GOP hopefuls during speeches before she took the podium.

“The Republican party is scared to death of Hillary Clinton because she can make the change we need,” de Blasio said.

Cuomo agreed, saying the rest of the country could learn something from New Yorkers.

“They say we want to make America great again. They don’t know what made America great in the first place,” he said.

Other big names at the rally included comedian and Queens native John Leguizamo, figure skater Michelle Kwan, City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, City Comptroller Scott Stringer and Public Advocate Letitia James.

Clinton supporters said they were thrilled that she came back to New York to celebrate her recent wins.

“New Yorkers have a strong passion for her. This is a great homecoming,” said Chloe Director, 23, a Clinton volunteer from midtown.

Joanna Pena-Bickley, 42, global chief creative officer for IBM from Crown Heights, agreed and said her words would push other New Yorkers to spread her message.

“We need to get out to the other states and show them she’s working for us,” she said.