Hillary Clinton on tipping: It’s time to end the tipped minimum wage

Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks to supporters at the Jacob Javits Convention Center on Wednesday, March 2, 2016. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Andrew Burton

Hillary Clinton has come out against tipped wages.

“It is time we end the so-called tipped minimum wage,” she said at a rally at the Javits Center on Wednesday. “We are the only industrialized country in the world that requires tipped workers to take their income in tips instead of wages.”

She continued, to loud cheers, to explain how tipped workers have been paid as little as $2.30 an hour.

“That’s shameful,” she said.

The Democratic candidate for president is the latest to voice support for the movement to end tipping. In New York City, dozens of restaurants in the last six months have abolished tipping, opting instead to charge more for food and pay their employees higher wages. The movement was led by Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group.

Clinton supports a minimum wage increase to $12 an hour.

“No one who works full time should have to still be living and raising their children in poverty,” she said.

-With Ivan Pereira