Hillary Clinton quotes ‘Hamilton’ in DNC speech

It’s no secret that Hillary Clinton is a fan of “Hamilton,” but the Democratic presidential candidate took her love of the Broadway musical a step further Thursday night by quoting the smash hit in her nomination acceptance speech.

“Though ‘we may not live to see the glory,’ as the song from the musical ‘Hamilton’ goes, ‘let us gladly join the fight.’ Let our legacy be about ‘planting seeds in a garden you never get to see,'” Clinton recited.

The presidential hopeful used the musical to drive home a point in her speech, that she is working to make the world a better place.

“That’s why we’re here … not just in this hall, but on this Earth. The Founders showed us that,” Clinton continued. “And so have many others since. They were drawn together by love of country, and the selfless passion to build something better for all who follow. That is the story of America. And we begin a new chapter tonight.”

After Clinton’s shout-out, “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter to express his appreciation.

“I’m with her,” he wrote, adding the hashtag #AndShesBeenListeningToDiscTwo.

The Broadway star followed up with a second tweet that featured a GIF from Hillary Clinton’s appearance on “Saturday Night Live” that reads, “Let us then tap our fists in friendship.”

This isn’t the first time Miranda has showed support for Clinton. During the primary race, “Hamilton” performed on Broadway for a $2,700-per-seat fundraiser hosted by the Hillary Victory Fund.

Founding fathers reference. Check. “Hamilton” reference. Check. Tweet of support from Lin-Manuel Miranda. Check. All we need now is a Clinton mic drop.