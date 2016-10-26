Hillary Clinton to hold Election Day event in NYC at Javits Center

Supporters can sign up to find out how to attend the event.

Hillary Clinton will be watching the election results on Nov. 8 in New York City.

The Clinton campaign announced on Wednesday the Democratic presidential nominee will deliver remarks to supporters and volunteers during the election night event at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan.

Few additional details are known about the event, but Clinton supporters can sign up to find out how to attend by heading to the campaign website.

The Clinton campaign is headquartered in Brooklyn, and Clinton served two terms as a U.S. senator for the state, from 2001 to 2009. She lives in Chappaqua.

With Reuters