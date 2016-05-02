Hit-and-run crash kills woman, injures 2 others in Brooklyn, NYPD says

Chooi Tan was pronounced dead at The Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, police said.

A woman was killed and two others injured in a hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn over the weekend.

According to police, the driver of an SUV speeding down the road struck a four-door sedan at East 94th Street and Avenue K at around 12:50 p.m. on Sunday.

The driver of the SUV lost control and slammed into two pedestrians on the sidewalk, according to the NYPD.

The 51-year-old female pedestrian, identified as Chooi Tan, was rushed to The Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The other pedestrian, a 57-year-old man, was taken to the same hospital in stable condition, police said.

The driver of the sedan, a 20-year-old man, was taken to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center as well, for treatment of minor injuries, according to the NYPD.

Police said the SUV driver and his passenger ran from the scene, leaving the vehicle behind. The vehicle had been reported stolen in Brooklyn on April 29, according to the NYPD.

So far, no arrests have been made.