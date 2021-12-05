Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Governor Kathy Hochul extended the application deadline Sunday for undocumented New Yorkers excluded from federal relief programs related to storm damage caused by Hurricane Ida’s remnants in September.

The new deadline was pushed back to Jan. 4 a day before the initiative’s intake was set to close.

“In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, we have been fully committed to helping all New Yorkers recover from this devastating storm,” Hochul said in a Dec. 5 statement. “With this extension to apply for resources, excluded New Yorkers who are ineligible for FEMA relief and community organizations on the ground can now gather all the necessary information to apply to get the funding they need to rebuild.”

The state and city’s joint $27 million fund opened on Sept. 27 to deliver aid to undocumented survivors of the deadly Sept. 1 storm who didn’t qualify for support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The program sends grants to local nonprofits to provide assistance to households impacted by the storm.

So far, 54 households in the state have received about $228,376 and an additional 31 households have been approved and are due to get the money, according to the governor’s office, a fraction of the 403 households that have submitted paperwork and another 507 that were referred from FEMA.

To qualify, applicants cannot be eligible for FEMA assistance or live with someone who is entitled to the federal programs.

To get funds, residents can call a hotline from the state’s immigrant services arm the Office for New Americans at 1-800-566-7636, 9:00am to 8:00pm, Monday through Friday or visit the following partner organizations:

Bronx: Catholic Charities Community Services, 402 East 152nd Street, Bronx, NY 10455

Brooklyn: Chinese American Planning Council, 4101 8th Ave, 4th Floor, Brooklyn, NY 11232

Queens: MinKwon, 133-29 41st Ave., Suite 202, Flushing, NY 11355

Queens: Make the Road, 92-10 Roosevelt Ave, Jackson Heights, NY 11372

Staten Island: Make the Road, 161 Port Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10302

For more information, visit the state’s online hub for Ida relief at www.governor.ny.gov/programs/governors-relief-and-response-resources.