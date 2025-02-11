Governor Kathy Hochul announces new steps to protect consumers from sky-high utility costs that are making New York less affordable.

Gov. Kathy Hochul slammed on Tuesday a proposed Con Edison rate hike for New York energy users as “intolerable” — and said her office would be pushing back hard against the utility giant to stop it.

Hochul said combating the proposed uptick in energy rates, which could impact millions of customers with increases of as much as 14% of their current bills, is necessary to preserving the livelihoods of average New Yorkers.

“When people are trying to put money back in their pockets, and there are other forces taking money out, we’ve got a problem,” the governor said on Feb. 11. “This is a statement of my priorities as Governor: protect our citizens from the costs of everything going up, and start with their utility bills.”

In a letter to Rory Christian, CEO of the Public Service Commission Chair and Department of Public Service, Hochul pleaded for a rejection of Con Edison’s proposed rate hike. She emphasized consumers should not be forced to bear additional financial burdens as they are already working to make ends meet.

“I don’t need to tell any of you that New Yorkers are facing a crisis of affordability. From the gas pump to grocery bills to monthly rent, and yes, to utility bills — the costs of daily life just keep rising,” Hochul said.

She pointed to the alarming trend affecting the state’s elderly population, noting that “the number of older New Yorkers who are now living in poverty has jumped over 50%.” This, she argued, poses a moral as well as an economic challenge for the state.

Affordability and responsibility

A spokesperson for Con Edison said the company stands by its responsibility to efficiently deliver power to New Yorkers and is ready to work with stakeholders to balance its priorities with New Yorkers’ affordability needs.

“Affordability in our state and country touches every aspect of New Yorkers’ daily life—from energy to housing to groceries. Con Edison is acutely aware of this, which is why we work with customers to make utility bills more affordable,” the spokesperson said. “We also have a responsibility to continue to safely and efficiently deliver the nation’s most reliable power while complying with state laws and regulations. That means fortifying the grid in the face of increasingly severe extreme weather, bringing renewable energy sources online to help meet the state’s clean power goals, and supporting the workforce we need to conduct ongoing maintenance and swiftly respond to customer service calls.”

The Con Ed rep claims the company uses energy efficiency programs that help its customers use less energy and save money. The utility giant says it had invested $300 million in energy assistance programs in 2024, which helped low—and moderate-income customers.

“Con Edison, as we always have, stands ready to work with stakeholders and the public to balance all of these priorities and continue to deliver safe and reliable power while using our customers’ dollars as efficiently as possible,” the rep said.

Hochul’s call for rate relief is also tied to a broader goal: transitioning to cleaner energy while maintaining affordability. She stressed the necessity of making sustainable energy solutions accessible to all.

Striking a tone for collective responsibility, the governor stressed the need for a cohesive effort to safeguard the financial well-being of New Yorkers. According to Hochul, many families are now resorting to switching to “dirtier heating oil because you can’t afford your gas bills,” highlighting the tough choices many residents must make.

“I want to continue making New York more affordable. I’m a fighter. I’m going to stand up and say, ‘No, go back to the drawing board and figure this out,’” Hochul said. “If we don’t start paying attention, then shame on us. They deserve a better life. They’ve given enough to New Yorkers. They’ve given enough to their families. They’ve given enough to their communities. And now it’s time for us to start taking care of them.”

In addition to calling for the rejection of Con Edison’s proposed rate increases, Hochul outlined broader fiscal policies aimed at alleviating financial pressures faced by all New Yorkers. Her executive budget includes tax cuts, an inflation rebate intended to return surplus sales tax revenue to residents, and assistance to families to manage childcare and educational expenses.