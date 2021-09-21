Hochul setting up 120 pop-up vaccination sites targeting kids across New York state

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Governor Kathy Hochul will deploy over 120 vaccination vans across to help boost vaccination rates among young New Yorkers.

“I’m appealing to people personally but I’m also hitting the road,” said Hochul, who announced the latest escalation in her #Vaxtoschool campaign in Brooklyn Tuesday morning. “We are making it easy on you.”

Kids between the ages of 12 and 17 will be able to get a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot at one of the state-run mobile sites beginning Wednesday, Sept. 23. The mobile units will continue to offer vaccinations to vaccine-eligible kids for the next twelve weeks.

Parents or guardians can set up an appointment for their child to get the vaccine at one of the pop-up sites by visiting ny.gov/vaxtosch ool, texting their ZIP code to 438829 or by calling 800-232-0233.

Hochul also announced the launch of a new Instagram channel, @VaccinateNY, to educate school-aged New Yorkers and their families about the COVID-19 vaccine directly.

Officials encourage parents to ask if the site offers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine which is the only inoculation children between the ages of 12 and 17 can get.

The Pfizer-BioNTeh vaccine is the only inoculation available to children 12 to 15 years of age under an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration and under full approval for kids 16 and older.