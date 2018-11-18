Third man arrested in assault of ex-police lieutenant and his wife in Brooklyn, NYPD says

Police had been searching for the suspect since October 8.

The third suspect in an October assault and robbery of a former police lieutenant and his wife in Brooklyn has been arrested, NYPD said.

Tyrique Rushing, 20, was arrested on Friday and has been charged with attempted murder, robbery, assault, burglary, grand larceny, criminal sex act, sex abuse, unlawful imprisonment and unauthorized use of a vehicle, according to the police.

Rushing, who is homeless, another man and a woman broke into the couple’s Marine Park home, near Madison Place and Avenue R, on Oct. 8, sexually assaulted the 71-year-old woman, cut the 72-year-old ex-lieutenant’s cheek and stole his handgun and car, cops said.

Lance Jyrkinen, 20, and Shirnel Sobers, 25, were arrested later that day after they were found with the stolen vehicle.

Jyrkinen and Sobers, both of whom are homeless, were also each charged with attempted murder, assault, burglary, grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.