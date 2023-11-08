Locals wept after a man was found burned to death in the Bronx.

A community is in mourning after a Bronx man was apparently burned to death inside an apartment building on Wednesday, authorities and residents said.

Residents of 399 East 160th Street wept profusely outside of the apartment building, huddling in each others’ arms and wailed in pain after the body of 38-year-old Guillermo Navedo was discovered on the top floor near the entrance to the roof at 11:27 a.m., NYPD and FDNY sources confirmed.

Sources with inside knowledge of the disturbing incident reported that the man was found beside a chair and a lighter after a 1-alarm fire was extinguished by the FDNY. The authorities are treating the situation as a suspicious DOA. However, the fire marshal is going to make the final determination regarding the cause of the deadly blaze, FDNY said.

“He was a good person, he was always here. It’s really hard because I loved him,” friend Daisy Ortiz told amNewYork Metro. “He lived with me for a while.”

According to residents, Navedo was a homeless individual who spent his time between staying inside a nearby homeless shelter and with residents of the building who say they have known him for decades.

Friends and loved ones said that Navedo would often clean up around the neighborhood in exchange for staying with locals.

“He was staying with me, I saw him this morning,” Lisa said, a senior who lived in the apartment building. “He was sitting on the benches and got into an argument with some guys.”

Fearing foul play, several residents said they spotted Navedo arguing with individuals from the homeless shelter. However, this has not been confirmed by law enforcement.

A former girlfriend of Navedo said she was distraught over the news of the death.

“He was only 38, he was a baby,” Krystal Ramos wept. “I cared about him.”

Detectives, fire marshals, and the arson squad could be observed entering and exiting the building for servals hours before the body was removed by the medical examiner’s office.

“I love you!” One woman bellowed as Navedo was removed from the premises.