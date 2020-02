The man was discovered face up in a small tent in a wooded area of the park, police said.

A homeless man was found dead inside a tent in Prospect Park on Sunday, a law enforcement source said.

The body of the man, who has not been identified, was discovered face up in a small tent in a wooded area of the park near Center Drive at about 2:20 p.m., cops said.

The man, believed to be 60 years old, was fully clothed, a law enforcement source said.

Criminality is not suspected, the source said. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.