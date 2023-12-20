According to police sources, 37-year-old Feliks Kabiev is wanted for allegedly groping women in Midtown and Lower Manhattan since November.

A homeless man in Manhattan has been identified as an alleged serial groper who attacked several women in recent weeks, and remains at large.

Police identified the suspect as 37-year-old Feliks Kabiev, who is wanted for allegedly sexually abusing women in Midtown and Lower Manhattan since November. Sources familiar with the incidents report that Kabiev is homeless and known to frequent the areas where the assaults occurred.

Authorities state the first incident took place on Nov. 27, near Cooper Square and 3rd Avenue. A 35-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk at around 12:20 p.m. that day, cops said, when Kabiev allegedly grabbed the women’s breasts before fleeing.

While the woman was shaken up by the attack, she was not physically injured, police reported.

Nearly a week later, the suspect struck again in Midtown 2:35 p.m. on Dec. 3 near the corner of East 41st Street and Park Avenue. There, police reported, Kabiev allegedly set himself upon a 34-year-old woman, grabbing her breasts before fleeing. She was not reported injured.

NYPD sources said Kabiev allegedly struck for a third time at about 4:50 a.m. on Dec. 9 near the corner of 5th Avenue and East 9th Street.

Authorities reported that the suspect allegedly grabbed the genitals of a 35-year-old woman walking through the location; after copping the illicit feel, he fled in an unknown direction.. The victim was not physically injured.

On Wednesday, police released an image of Kabiev in hopes the public will be able to aid police in determining his whereabouts.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.